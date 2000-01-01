message.notice

Showing average Street-network Sprawl around the planet. Click on a country to zoom in.

<1975

1976

1991

2001

-1990

-2000

-2014

1975

1990

2000

2014

Welcome to the Global Sprawl Map

Which countries and cities sprawl the most? How has sprawl changed over time?

We measure sprawl through the connectivity of the streets. Sprawl is characterized by poorly connected streets – a maze of cul-de-sacs and loops, where people are dependent on private cars. These are the red areas on the map.

Well-connected streets – like New York City’s grid – are more walkable and can be served by public transit. These are the blue areas on the map.

To get started, click on a country, and then zoom in to your favourite places and see how they rank on our index of street-network sprawl.If you want to start with a lot more detail, you can read our research paper, or click on 'About' from the 'More' menu.

Explore!

You can zoom in all the way to see our street-level data.

You can also look under the Advanced settings to see how things have changed over time. In many parts of the world, you will find a worrying trend.

And for fun, you can choose a random jump to a spot on the planet based on our eight types of street connectivity.